Mouni Roy and Tiger Shroff shower Disha Patani with love and warm wishes on her birthday

Actress Disha Patani turned 31 on Tuesday, and her bestie Mouni Roy excitedly raised a toast for the actress, expressing her love for the birthday girl with an elaborate Instagram post. The Brahmastra actress shared multiple images and videos of the two twinning in pink, dancing, and hugging, including one where she kisses Disha on the cheek.

Also read: Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy serves powerful fashion statement in classy black gown

The post was captioned with a heartfelt message for the birthday girl, full of admiration and compliments for her. Mouni called Disha a,“ beautiful ninja warrior.” Talking about the Malang actress’s journey, Mouini stated how “ awe-inspiring “ it has been.

She also mentioned how Disha had overcome obstacles, pushed boundaries, and inspired others, all the while staying her “simple” self, remarking how being around her is fun and how she radiates “infectious positivity... Bringing joy to all those around you.”



She ended the post by expressing how special their bond feels to her, and wishing the birthday girl another year of “ dreams coming true smiles that light up the world, and a friendship that’s special but real.”

Also read: Nick Jonas reacts to Tiger Shroff’s rendition of 'Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife'





Tiger Shroff also wished his Baaghi co-star with an Instagram story, writing, “Only good times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always.” The two have been long rumoured to have dated and split up.