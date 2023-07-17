We are all hearts for Janhvi Kapoor's stunning all-denim look

There’s hardly anyone who can match Janhvi Kapoor’s eclectic fashion sense. She often leaves you thrilled with her various sartorial choices. Whenever you feel confused about styling up for an occasion, it’s always good to take some ideas from Janhvi. For now, she is super busy delivering some path-breaking stylish looks to promote her upcoming film Bawaal.

The actress is surely making heads turn with her latest look. In her recent post, Janhvi can be spotted wearing what appears to be an all-denim co-ord set from the fashion brand Self-Portrait. She appeared absolutely classy in a cropped denim jacket featuring a slim-fit silhouette with intricate detailing. The jacket came with contrasting stitching and the brand’s signature buttons.

Janhvi teamed it with a matching denim midi-skirt that had buttons and a thigh-high slit on the side. To complete her look, she added a pair of translucent heels. Her look was further elevated with a subtle blush on the cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and a dash of nude glossy shade on her lips. Janhvi went for a half-tied hairstyle for this one.

Janhvi Kapoor looks amazing in an all-denim look (Source: Instagram)

Right before this, she wore another gorgeous attire and left her fans swooning. Janhvi tried a pretty bodycon dress showcasing red roses printed all over on the base colour white. That dramatic neckline and ruched detailing brought more style to her look. The outfit accentuated Janhvi’s hourglass figure. She wore it with red strappy heels. As far as her makeup is concerned, the actress used shimmery eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner and pink shade on her lips.

Janhvi Kapoor looks dreamy in this printed dress (Source: Instagram)

Are you a fan of Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense? Do let us know your favourite outfit from her lookbook.