Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous floral dress is high on beauty and style

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has never left a stone unturned to prove her love for all things fashion. She is a complete diva who knows how to ace a variety of looks effortlessly. For now, her fans are excited about the actress’s next project. Yes, we are talking about her film Bawaal where she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will be released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Janhvi is busy promoting the film and she recently shared a post on social media wearing a classy outfit. What was it? Janhvi looked utterly delightful in a sequin floral dress. The bodycon fit hugged her svelte figure perfectly. The Rachel Gilbert dress featured hand-beaded detailing and dainty straps that made it unique and glamorous.

The vibrant purple and yellow floral detailing on her outfit over the black background stood out. Janhvi balanced it all with nude makeup. She added a smoky twist to her eyes, mascara, eyeliner and a dash of nude shade on her lips. She left her hair open.

Janhvi Kapoor rocking a floral dress (Image source: Instagram)



How can we forget Janhvi’s first promotional look for Bawaal! She treated us to a traditional avatar wearing a gorgeous green sari. Although the green pick was plain, its heavy borders elevated the outfit. Adding an element of sass to her ethnic look, Janhvi matched it with a contrasting blue halter-neck blouse. Indeed, the combination of green and blue suited her well. She kept it minimal in terms of accessories and makeup. Janhvi applied eyeliner, mascara and a dash of nude shade on her lips.

Janhvi Kapoor looking dreamy in a green sari (Image source: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Milli. In the coming time, she will be seen in Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi.