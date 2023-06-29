Janhvi Kapoor pairs up Maharaja Lion Mask with Manish Malhotra gown for Animal Ball

The Animal ball in London, hosted to commemorate the 20th year of the wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family, saw many Indian celebrities in attendance. However, Janhvi Kapoor clearly stood out, thanks to her sartorial choices. The ensemble that the actress sported was designed by Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra, who took to Instagram to give everyone a sneak-peek of the look.

In the images posted, we see Janhvi wearing a vintage gold gown paired with a floor-length coat and a Maharaja Lion Mask from Manish's current collection created especially for the occasion. The designer revealed, "The mask - made from ethically-sourced feathers and topaz crystal - is a symbol of strength and a paragon of protective leadership."

Soon, netizens showered their love on Janhvi's look in the comments section. One user commented, "gorgeous" while another wrote "She is a princess." Notably, Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart-eye emojis to hype up her cousin sister.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Mathukutty Xavier-directorial Mili. Apart from working in the Koratala Siva directorial NTR 30, she will be seen next opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, which is set to release on July 21 this year.

Also read: Princess Diana's iconic 'black sheep' sweater up for auction