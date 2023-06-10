Deepika Padukone aces comfort classy aesthetic yet again in oversized jacket at the airport [PICS INSIDE] 

Deepika Padukone making heads turn every time she drops by an airport is no news. Celeb fashion enthusiasts consider her one of the pioneers when it comes to popularising the culture of airport looks in Bollywood. But this time around, she was spotted flaunting yet another ensemble at Mumbai airport that was so delicious that we could not help but decode it.



She opted for a basic white top with a blue, boyfriend-style denim trousers. The Gehraiyaan actress then glammed it up with an oversized, beige-coloured, long jacket. Deepika tied her hair up in a neat ponytail and completed her look with white sneakers. She further accessorised it with black sunglasses and a swanky handbag.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for the much-awaited action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She is also set to mark her debut in the Telugu film industry with the sci-fi thriller Project K where she will be seen acting alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

