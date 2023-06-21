Huma Qureshi looks every bit classy in a green co-ord set

Actress Huma Qureshi is making waves on social media with her jaw-dropping fashion choices. Moreover, the actress is looking forward to her next release Tarla. The film based on the life of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal is all set to release on OTT soon. Huma’s fans are excited to see her playing the lead character in the movie.

Kickstarting the promotions, the actress has treated her fans with a marvellous fashionable avatar. She looks gorgeous that it’s difficult to take our eyes off her. Huma wore a green co-ord set from the shelves of fashion designer Nautanky. The outfit overall came with red printed details over the green backdrop.

Huma donned a crop top showcasing collars and quarter sleeves. Further, she matched it with a similar long bodycon skirt featuring a dramatic side slit. Her on-point accessories and makeup took our breath away. Huma added bright red earrings and red heels. The actress rounded off her look with a bright red lip shade, mascara-laden eyelashes and eyeliner. Her middle-parted tresses were tied in a ponytail.

Also read: Huma Qureshi unveils the much-awaited 'Phoenix MarketCity Shopping Festival' in Chennai



Huma Qureshi in a green co-ord set (Source: Instagram)

Huma has never disappointed us with her jaw-dropping fashion sense. Before this, we saw her rocking a glamorous black gown exuding a rare charm. Her classy outfit was adorned with sequins all over. The frills on her outfit made it all the more interesting. Huma’s gown also came with a plunging neckline and power shoulders giving it an interesting spin. What’s more? She accessorised herself with a pair of black drop earrings. Her makeup included mascara-laden lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and glossy lips.

Also read: ‘I still face rejections,’ says Double XL movie star Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi in a black gown (Source: Instagram)

What do you think about Huma Qureshi's style statements?