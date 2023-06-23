Taapsee Pannu leaves the temperature soaring in this gorgeous all-black outfit

Taapsee Pannu often leaves us stunned with her wonderful sartorial choices. Be it ethnic, western or even contemporary for that matter, the Pink actress knows how to steal our attention. She is a style icon and it’s always a great idea to refer to her style statements for some mind-blowing ideas. For now, we are glued to her mesmerising new look.

The actress dropped pictures wearing classy all-black attire. She looks elegant and glamorous in equal parts. Let us take you through her choicest pick.

Taapsee went for a stunning black bodysuit featuring intricate lace detailing all over. The corset-style ensemble showcased a scoop neckline. To add that much-needed zest to her style statement, Taapsee added a daring skirt.

When this was not enough, she took a matching cape that elevated her overall look. She rounded it off with a pair of black stilettos. What amped up her stylish appearance was her makeup. The actress chose well-contoured cheeks and a dash of glossy lip shade. Her half-up-do hairstyle looked fantastic.

Taapsee Pannu in a black attire

Taapsee is a pro at nailing a variety of looks. We couldn’t stop gushing over her outfit when she tried the entire Barbiecore trend. She picked a white bralette with a contrasting fuchsia-pink latex mini skirt. Taapsee also wore an oversized pink faux fur jacket from Zabella. While her bralette showed a plunging neckline, her shiny skirt had a risque slit. Making it all very interesting, she further added Hogwash’s leather thigh-high heeled boots. She completed her look with minimal makeup and messy curly hair.

Taapsee Pannu acing a chic look

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Dhak Dhak directed by Tarn Dudeja.

