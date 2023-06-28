Suit up like Dia Mirza! Actress picks stunning pantsuit from Kamal Haasan's KH House of Khaddar

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is known for her beautiful looks, terrific acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. The timeless beauty knows how to pull off different outfits with absolute charm and grace. Whether she is embracing her love for traditional wear in the form of ethnic outfits or looking like a diva in some solid Western numbers, we simply cannot ignore her unique aura.

Dia recently shared a series of throwback pictures on social media. This time, the actress took our breath away in a marvellous pantsuit set. She wore a chic pink pantsuit set from Kamal Haasan’s fashion label KH House of Khaddar. The actress is known for promoting sustainable clothing labels. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeve blazer teamed with a belt cinched at the waist. She matched it with pants in the same shade.

For accessories, she picked minimal golden jewellery including a pair of earrings. Dia also added a pair of black stilettoes. Her glam picks were contoured cheeks, pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and glossy tinted lips. She tied her hair in a unique braid.

Dia Mirza often makes us envious of her uber-glam choices. She is fearless and loves experimenting with different kinds of looks. Once, she gave us some major fashion goals in a gorgeous Solaris hand-embellished mini dress from the clothing brand Pankaj and Nidhi. The yellow and golden outfit came with puffy sleeves and a sleek belt for that much-needed oomph factor. Dia completed her look with a pair of brown sandals. For makeup, the actress went for blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, eyeliner and brown lips. She tied her mane in a low ponytail.

Dia Mirza was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. The actress tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony. In the same year, she welcomed her son Avyaan.