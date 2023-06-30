Swiss Beauty’s sensational campaign  Taapsee vs The World urges to embrace personal style

Swiss Beauty, the darling of Indian colour cosmetics since 2013, has just unleashed a game-changing campaign titled For all that you are. It features its brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu. The actress is the perfect fit for the campaign as she personifies one's unstoppable, singular and brazenly expressive allure. In a world where conformity reigns supreme, the beauty brand aims to stomp on those fashion faux pas and unleash the raw, unadulterated beauty that lurks within every fashionista.

Kicking off this extravaganza, Taapsee treated her Instagram followers with a tantalising teaser dubbed Taapsee vs The World. The fashion flock couldn't resist the allure, and the teaser swirled into an electrifying storm across social media, garnering staggering 14.7 million impressions on Twitter within 5 hours of release.

The campaign's video shows Taapsee facing the world with fierce determination. She is seen wearing an exquisite palette of colours, wielding makeup like a sledgehammer against societal norms. The stunning video illuminates the brand's arsenal of top-notch offerings that empower individuals to embrace their true identities. From vivacious eyeshadows that set hearts aflutter to audaciously captivating lip shades, the beauty range lets everyone flaunt their inimitable panache.

Brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shared, “Brands that matter are brands that have a story to tell. Swiss Beauty is all of it & more: grew from the ground up with a super strong aim of making makeup dependable, comfortable, yet high-performing. I've always been drawn to products that do more than they cost, and Swiss Beauty truly embodies this principle. Their makeup range offers a diverse set of choices & voices that speak to the youth & almost everyone!”

Saahil Nayar who helms the brand added, “We believe in the power of empowerment, self-expression and celebrating individuality. Through this campaign, we want to inspire everyone to embrace their true selves, fearlessly express their unique beauty, and confidently pursue their dreams. Swiss Beauty is not just a makeup brand but a platform for empowerment and self-discovery. We are excited to embark on this journey with Taapsee and arm individuals to be whoever they are today and become whatever they want tomorrow.”



