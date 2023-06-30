Rainbow radiance: Celebrate Pride Month by embracing inclusivity with these vibrant make-up products

In celebration of Pride Month and the vibrant colours that represent it, we have curated a selection of

make-up products that not only elevate your game but also embrace the Pride colour palette. Enhance your look with cruelty-free options, gorgeous nails and a unicorn-inspired glow.

Carnival palette

Embrace the carnival spirit with the Tropical Carnival Eyeshadow Palette. It features 18 captivating shades from the metallic chartreuse yellow of Calypso to the intense ocean-blue of Bacchanal. INR 975. Available online.

Unicorn glow

Wet and Wild’s ultra-saturated, high-impact shimmering highlighter is designed to give you a truly unique unicorn glow. This highlighter is designed to give you a flawless and luminous finish every time. INR 3,439. Available online.

Ethical expression

Debasreee’s D/Fine liners are a standout product. These innovative liners are available in 15 vibrant shades, inviting us to break definitions and discover new ways to experiment with makeup. INR 799. Available online.

Glamorous nails

Sugar Pop Nail Lacquer is your go-to for glamming up any occasion and elevating your OOTD. This collection has it all: an intensely pigmented formula, a quick-drying texture, a glossy finish, and long-lasting wear. INR 116. Available online.

Vibrant brilliance

NYX Professional Makeup’s Ultimate Shadow Palette-Brights contains 16 vibrant and pigmented shades. This palette includes matte, satin, metallic and glittery shades. This palette is an absolute must-have in your make-up collection. INR 1,725. Available online

Also read: We curate a list of six serums from brands like Kiehl’s and Bayla that will help you achieve a flawless look