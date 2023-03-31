Indian luxury designers Sarah and Sandeep style VIP clients, models at Dior Mumbai Show

The coveted carpet for Dior's debut show in Mumbai was rolled out at the iconic Gateway of India. The French luxury giant’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, in partnership with Indian crafts supplier Chanakya International, showcased Dior Fall 2023 collection at the event.

This historic fashion affair, which unfurled in India after nearly 10 years of Valentino’s fashion show at Asiatic Library, played host to leading names in the industry. From the ageless beauty Rekha to Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor and power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the Dior Mumbai event lived up to the stellar. With each one of them putting their best fashion foot forward at this star-laden affair, some VIP clients and models had Indian designers Sarah and Sandeep to credit.

Workshop Set

Known for their bespoke fittings, the home-grown luxury designers, in association with Dior, styled models and some prominent clients for the event.

Speaking about the same, Sarah and Sandeep expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and said, “The show was limitless & inclusive. It has helped stamp India's position on the global luxury map further elaborating on how Indian tailoring has finally come to be known for its high standards.”

“Kudos to our entire atelier team who made this historic show a great success. 10 years ago, working in tandem with a household name like Christian Dior would seem like a far-off dream. A one-of-a-kind experience that’s going to be etched in our timelines,” they concluded.

