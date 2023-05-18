Urvashi Rautela looks every bit stylish in vibrant pink gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023 

Urvashi Rautela is simply unbeatable when it comes to fashion. She is a complete diva who knows how to make heads turn with her unique sartorial picks. Right from her scintillating glamorous gowns to chic and trendy dresses, we have seen Urvashi making a mark with every new look that she treats us to. Well, you would be elated to know that she has done it again. For the opening ceremony of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi walked the red carpet in a breathtaking pink gown. Her tulle gown from the shelves of Sima Couture was all things stylish and gorgeous.

The one-strap ensemble came with an embellished pink bodice and a multilayered exaggerated ruffled skirt. She went a step ahead and accessorized her OOTD with unique jewelry. If you notice, Urvashi opted for a unique golden alligator necklace and matching earrings. Let’s discuss her makeup. Perfectly syncing with the aesthetics of her outfit, Urvashi went for kohl-rimmed eyes, dramatic winged mascara, blush and matching pink glossy lips. To cap it off, the actress made a neat top bun.

Also Read: Urvashi’s 700th film Appatha to open Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival

Right before lighting up our screens with pictures in the stunning pink gown, Urvashi also shared glimpses of her all-red airport look when she was in France to be a part of the grand event. She was spotted in a super chic red latex dress with matching bright red boots. Her strapless mini-dress looked perfect. She also tied a comfortable red and black checked shirt around her waist.

On the work front, the actress will be seen with Ram Pothineni and Black Rose in an untitled film. Apart from Urvashi Rautela, actresses Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta also attended the premiere of Jeanne du Barry. According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and Mrunal Thakur will also attend the Cannes Film Festival being held from May 16 to May 27.