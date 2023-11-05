Kareena Kapoor shines in a stunning pink ensemble worth INR 1.30 lakh, setting social media abuzz

Kareena Kapoor, the Bollywood beauty known for her sizzling looks and impeccable style, continues to dazzle her fans with her ever-evolving glamour. This time, she's gone all-out pink, offering a ‘Desert rose’ look that's captivating the internet.

In a series of pictures shared on her Instagram, Kareena left her followers mesmerised. The post, captioned “Desert rose...,” received a massive number of likes and numerous comments in just a matter of hours. It's no wonder that Kareena has set social media abuzz with her stunning Barbie-inspired appearance.

In the images, Kareena donned a captivating bright pink top from the brand Valentino. The top featured a v-neckline with scarf tie detailing, made from luxurious silk fabric, button fastening, and long sleeves. She paired this with a matching blush pink maxi skirt. But if you want to incorporate Kareena's style into your own wardrobe, be prepared to spend a hefty sum. The top alone costs a whopping USD 1,564, which is approximately INR 1.30 lakh.

Kareena, who always knows how to keep her accessories understated yet elegant, opted for statement drop emerald earrings and a pair of pink pumps to complete her look. Her makeup, skillfully done by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, smudged kajal, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Her lush locks, styled into soft curls by hairstylist Rekha Upadhyay, were left open with a middle parting, adding the final touch to her glamorous appearance.

As one of Bollywood's most admired actresses, Kareena continues to inspire her fans with her ever-evolving style and beauty. Her stunning pink ensemble has once again demonstrated why she's considered a fashion icon and a trendsetter in the industry.