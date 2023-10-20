A sneak peek into House Of Masaba’s first bridal line Patiala Portraits with Kareena Kapoor

October officially marks the beginning of the great Indian wedding season. As trousseau shopping begins, designer Masaba Gupta launches a new bridal label The Masaba Bride with a eye-catching campaign titled Patiala Portraits, starring modern-day royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena is seen in a slew of ensembles. In one, she dazzles in a modern reimagination of the classic red sari where the crepe silk Son Patti Sari is worn over a raw silk Patiala salwar. The ensemble is adorned with peeta and sitara work and completed with a Chaand Phool veil made of tulle.

In another striking piece, Kareena looks stunning in a timeless red Bagh-E-Bahaar Lehenga. She pairs it with a Son Chidiya motif tissue dupatta, where the motif represents progress and freedom with a bird in flight imagery. It's a perfect choice for the bride who envisions a wedding steeped in tradition as well as free expression.

The campaign backdrop features rustic walls painted in vintage hues of green, pink, and red, adorned with golden Masaba motifs, palm trees, and the iconic son chidiya, along with wooden furniture and khats.

This setting transports viewers to the nostalgia of a traditional pre-wedding ceremony in a typical ‘shaadi ka ghar’ (wedding house), filled with elements like sweets, kesar, nimbu (lemon), mirchi (chillies), and namak. The campaign also includes printed mehendi cones, real trees, varmalas, and pots, along with custom-designed Masaba varmalas that serve as lasting mementoes of a marriage ceremony.

“I believe marriage is one of the most glorious days in every individual’s life, and I want everyone, regardless of gender, to revel in their wedding festivities, feeling liberated, powerful, and completely authentic when they wear pieces from the Patiala Portraits by House of Masaba”, says Masaba Gupta.

The designer says that she wanted a timeless face for this campaign and Kareena was a perfect choice. "She owns herself with utmost confidence in every stage of her life or career; and this association pays homage to the brides who embody strength, independence, and individuality”, says Masaba adding, “She personifies the very essence of our bridal line: timeless, classic, and powerful. In an age of influence, Kareena stands for inspiration. In this campaign, she is not just the bride on her wedding day, but also the bride when she’s letting her hair loose at the after-after party or when she’s coy yet confident at her haldi - mehendi.”

The bridal line celebrates the timeless grace and sophistication of the Maharanis of Patiala, the Begums of Hyderabad, and the Princesses who left an indelible mark on India's global presence. It pays homage to this regal heritage while embracing the contemporary woman who remains deeply connected to her cultural roots, yet confidently asserts her individuality.

The new line offers a diverse array of bridal wear, including double odhani lehengas, Patiala salwar sets, corset and tissue sarees, cape gowns, and skirts. These pieces are adorned with motifs of the neel kamal, representing beauty arising from the ordinary, the trikone, anar borders, wallflower cheetah, and haath phool, which are common in bridal fashion.

Price on request. Available online and in select Masaba Bridal stores.

