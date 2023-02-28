Masaba Gupta reveals her favourite new beauty products from LoveChild for a ‘100-watt glow’

LoveChild by Masaba Gupta instantly grabs the attention of young and old alike for its conscious, inclusive and colour-popping range. While previously, the beauty line has got us covered with products in categories like lipsticks, eye makeup, skincare, fragrances, and wellness, this time it has brought a brand new highlighter and blush for face-lift.

New blush range

New highlighter range

Called the Highlighted Nakhre and Band Baaja Blush, both the new products are inspired by the joy of self-love and the extravagant glamour of Indian weddings. They are reportedly created with nourishing oils and skin-loving ingredients that make them suitable for Indian skin tones.

Masaba, founder of LoveChild shares, “These two new launches are my current favourite beauty products - nothing like a good highlighter and some blush! Each shade has been curated to suit everyone from a light-skinned girl to the brown kudi! I am thrilled to enter the face makeup category with 'band, bajada, and a 100-watt glow!”

Sitara highlighter

Chandni highlighter

The Highlighted Nakhre is available in two exciting palettes named Chandni and Sitara. While the former is specifically formulated for fair to medium complexions, the latter is precisely formulated for dusky skin complexion. They melt like butter on the face given their special cream-to-powder texture and are suited for celebratory occasions.

Masaba Gupta with new product range

On the other front, the Band Baaja Blush is a range of highly pigmented creme blushes that is available in six bright shades like Bubblegum Baraat, Shocking Sharbat, Lal Lal Land, Cinnamon Choli, Brown Kudi, and Peach Puchka. It is reportedly made with nourishing oils and infused with HA, Squalene, and Shea Butter for a long-lasting matte effect and rich finish. The products are a guilt-free buy as they are PETA-certified, vegan and cruelty-free.

Rs. 750 upwards. Available online and in stores.

