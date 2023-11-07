This Diwali, try out these 6 hairstyles unveiled at LFWxFDCI 

The recently concluded Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI for the first time unveiled six emerging hairstyle trends with haircare brand TRESemmé unveiling the same at TRESemmé Style Collective.

The trends are brainchild of the fashion industry experts including couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock, costume and fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, celebrity hairstylist and colourist Loic Chapoix, celebrity hair stylists Amit Thakur and Priyanka Borkar, and celebrity makeup artist and hair stylist Sandhya Shekar. Check out the styles to figure out what suits you best and be the toast of the party season.

Bubble braids

The hottest “IT” girl hairstyle of the season, the bubble braids are breaking the internet. An easy-to-create, low-maintenance hairstyle, Bubble Braids are a simple yet fun way of styling your hair and works on all hair lengths and types, especially on third-day hair!



Curtain Bangs

If swish and sexy is your vibe, Curtain Bangs should be on your radar. The face-framing style is feminine and effortless and suits every face and every hair type. Just choose the right length of the fringe.

Slick Bun

The perennial style is here to stay and slay. Look fetching in the slick bun that can go from the board room to the bar and even to a wedding. Suited for Indian and Western silhouettes, you can never go wrong with the

bun.

90's Blowout

This old-school pin-up bombshell hair is back in action. Fluffy, feminine, ultra bouncy with volume and drama, the blowout is all set to make its way back this festive season. The quintessential red carpet look is for anyone looking to make heads turn.



Layered Lobs

If your style is fun and flirty then the layered lob is your thing. With the lob stopping just before the collarbone, framing your face, it brings freshness and modern youthfulness, which is great both for Indian and Western

silhouettes.

Chic Bows and Scarves

If hair accessorising is your thing, then scout for all your hair bands, bows, scarves and ribbons for a childlike, feminine, and playful look. Weave them in updos, braids or buns, and nail the trend.