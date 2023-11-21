Nancy Lahurwalls’s latest wedding edit Nazara is inspired by the historical Jharokhas

If you’ve ever toured the palaces and havelis of Rajasthan or Mughal-era monuments in Delhi, they feature a prominent style of widows called Jharokha. These architectural elements once adorned the regal abodes of royals during the Rajput empire in the 16th century and later rose to significance in the 19th century during Mughal sultanate rule.

For Surat-based designer Nancy Lahurwalla, founder of De Belle, these windows served as an inspiration for her wedding collection Nazara. “In the 19th century, these windows served as a way to peep into the world for Indian women who peered through it, sitting by its side. Inspired by them, this edit is a tribute to an era where these architectural elements held deep significance and are reimagined now for the modern woman.”

Sobhita Dhulipala in Nazara

The collection includes 16 unique bridal wear pieces crafted in a span of three months. Expect contemporary styles such as cropped jackets with bold shoulder designs, embroidered lehengas, luxe saris, kurta sets with dupatta and more that bring a timeless elegance to a bride's wardrobe.

Telling us about the making process, Nancy shares, “This collection involved a thoughtful blend of tradition and innovation. Our emphasis on handcrafted embroidery remains paramount where we ventured into the realm of 3D motifs and intricate detailing. The colour palette for Nazara embraces the subtlety of dusky pastels, thoughtfully curated to harmonise with the season. These muted hues were selected to offer a soothing visual experience.”

Sobhita Dhulipala in Nazara

Each shade in the edit signifies a delicate balance of understated elegance and the natural beauty of the winter season. As wedding season shopping begins, Nancy spills a few trends to watch out for, “In recent years, each event has become an opportunity for self-expression and celebration. The emphasis is on easy, yet elegant clothing that effortlessly combines style with contemporary sensibilities. This evolution reflects the modern individual's desire for clothing that seamlessly complements their lifestyle and enhances their sense of joy and style.”

Rs. 45,000 upwards. Available in-store at Surat.

