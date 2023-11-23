Kareena Kapoor's red dress sums up sass with style

The world watches when Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor steps out in her resplendent outfits. It's not just about the clothes; it's about the confidence, the poise, and the magnetic allure she exudes. Let’s agree that she effortlessly blends the classic with the contemporary, creating a fashion narrative that is uniquely hers. Now, what’s new?

The news is that Kareena is back with another mind-blowing look. Yes, this time, the diva chose to paint the town red with her stunning ensemble leaving everyone in sheer awe. Kareena shared some glimpses of her style statement on social media and we can’t keep calm.

The actress flaunted a fiery red midi dress and posed for snaps. The off-shoulder ensemble came with a bateau neckline. Not just this but the outfit from the shelves of Rutu Neeva and highlighted the tie-up knot detailing on her midriff region. We simply loved the way the actress carried the attire with her signature bold eye look. Her side-parted hairdo added that much-needed drama to the overall vibe of her stylish avatar. Kareena also rounded it off with a glossy nude shade on her lips. With statement earrings, the actress looked truly amazing.

Kareena Kapoor in a red dress (Image credit: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor rocking a pink attire (Image credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor is a diva and there’s no doubt about it. Be it her acting skills or fashion sense, the actress knows how to set our screens on fire with her talent and beauty. Previously, we saw her acing a gorgeous top featuring a v-neckline adorned with scarf tie detailing, luxurious silk fabric, button fastening and long sleeves. She wore it with a matching blush pink maxi skirt which has a bodycon fit. She carried the look with a pair of matching pink pumps. For makeup, the actress chose nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, highlighter and a dash of nude lipstick. She kept her hair open in middle-parting.

