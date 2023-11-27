Ancestry’s wedding edit Heer brings the opulence of velvets in jewel tones

As December ushers in the extravagant wedding season, the anticipation of trousseau shopping fills the air with excitement. Ancestry, a homegrown label renowned for seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, unveils its exquisite 10-piece wedding collection, Heer. This edit is a heartfelt tribute to the enduring bonds of female friendships and the everlasting memories cherished in our hearts.

From Heer collection

‘Heer’ stands as an enchanting homage to the timeless elegance of velvets, making it an ideal choice for the winter wedding festivities, when the fabric can keep you warm. Historically associated with nobility, velvet has been adorned on special occasions.

From Heer collection

Ancestry has transformed this exquisite fabric into captivating ensembles like velvet kurta sets with dupattas, flared palazzos, and jackets, adorned with meticulous details, signature prints, and featuring a modern twist. Expect exquisite embellishments like gota and zardozi work, coupled with bold floral prints, all crafted to keep you warm and stylish throughout the winter celebrations.

Kurta sets

These versatile pieces are suitable for every important function, from haldi and cocktail to mehendi, the wedding ceremony, and the grand reception. The colour palette embraces jewel tones such as purple, green, rust, and pink, adding a touch of opulence to every wedding occasion.

Jewel tones

Beyond its contemporary charm, the timeless allure of these pieces ensures they become cherished heirlooms, passing down from one generation to the next, carrying the essence of everlasting style and sentimental value.



Rs. 4,500 upwards. Available online.

