Clad in a vibrant lehenga, Richa Moorjani walks the ramp for NYFW for Raas, The Global Naari

With its latest edit, Raas, The Global Naari, an Indian occasion wear label that is a trusted choice for many diasporic customers, launched a range of playful and vibrant silhouettes. They debuted their latest edit titled Ezora at the New York Fashion Week '23 and their showstopper was none other than Richa Shukla Moorjani of Never Have I Ever fame.

The Netflix actress picked a gorgeous piece from the collection to walk the ramp and sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "What an absolute honor to be the showstopper this week for @alwaysraas as they headlined the second annual @sanyfw with their exquisite ‘Ezora’ collection. I felt like a princess in this flowy regal and timeless lehengha made from plant-based & cruelty-free silk."

Talking about their collaboration with Richa, Axi and Shreya Patel, the co-founders of the label said, "Her Indian heritage so beautifully harmonises with her global American personality – this is exactly what our range Ezora is all about."

Take a look at the photos here:

​Richa Moorjani for Raas, The Global Naari

Coming to the ensemble, the lehenga boasts a riot of colours. Made with luxe silk fabric, the outfit features a handcrafted blouse with a skirt made using pure bandhej fabric. The elaborate embroidery alongside intricate mirror work and silk dupatta makes the set an ethereal festive pick.

It also stands synonymous with the brand's design aesthetic that draws inspiration from India's rich cultural tapestry and blends it with modern sensibilities to cater to urban women.