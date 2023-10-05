Indulge gives you a sneak peek of the Abeo Workshop 

Home-grown brand Abeo with its unique concept of beaded jewellery quickly won over people since its inception in 2021. Ahead of the festive season as they launch new accessory designs and men's and womenswear, Indulge visited their workshop at Shyamnagar to give you a BTS of the products.

Little did brother-sister duo Kasturika and Krishnendu Ghosh imagine their brand to be a super success. Reiterating its conception Kasturika mentions, “We started in 2021 and set up our own workshop in 2022. Initially, with beaded jewelleries, many artisans with 25-30 years of experience found it difficult to conceptualise and execute. But with time we started bringing finesse to the designs, got the equipment, and set up the workshop.” Adds Krishnendu, “Today seven craftsmen, who are their family’s sole earners, work with us. For start-ups, employees think about whether the brand will perform or not. We had to give that confidence to them.”

Finishing touches to a beaded ear-ring

Talking about the process of making the products Kasturika mentions, “We brainstorm designs which are not in the market. Once finalised, we make rough illustrations with a colour palette and discuss the sizes. The embroiders then transfer this sketch on the khaka paper and pin it to the fabric. They treat it with a special skin-friendly powder preparation and make the design with silk threads, beads, cut dana, etc. Once a sample is ready we shoot and open it for public orders. For garments, we block print with in-house designs and colours on white thaan or dyed fabric.”

Block printing in process

With block-printing a dying art and uncommon around Kolkata, Krishnendu mentions the challenges faced, “It was challenging to find someone who can make a block printing table which has several layers. As block print is a dying art finding a karigar was difficult. Those who know the art are discouraging future generations from pursuing it.” The block prints with colour fastness and quality checks are made in-house with designs provided by Kasturika. She adds, “Inspired by trends we have block-printed co-ord sets, crop tops, everyday wear dresses, and more.”

A vibrant ensemble from the womenswear

Courtesy: Abeo

Switching to sustainability, “We use left-over fabric pouches or paper boxes for packing. The colours are azo-free and non-carcinogenic, and the residue does not harm micro-organisms. We are a slow fashion brand with minimal fabric wastage. The craftsmen have even adapted to a no-plastic lifestyle.” mentions Krishnendu.

An ensemble from menswear collection

Courtesy: Abeo

Introducing vibrant colours for unisex wear Krishnendu says, “The mentality of men has changed when it comes to menswear. They were a lot of vibrant colours and hand-embroidered shirts. This change is needed and we are happy to be a part of it.”

Abeo has been supported by the likes of Ditipriya Roy, Chandrayee Ghosh, Pushpak Sen, Anuradha Mukherjee, Angana Roy, and others. Their unique customise-anything options have garnered much appreciation and encouragement. Their everyday fashion garments for men and women in light and bright colours are fashionable, cost–effective, designer exclusives, and customisable.

Photos: Anindya Saha