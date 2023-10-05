Just Mouni Roy acing another gorgeous sari with finesse 

Ethnic wear has always been an integral part of Mouni Roy’s style streak. She is an acclaimed fashionista who loves flaunting a variety of looks. However, from whatever we have gauged so far, the beauty loves romancing with saris and there is ample proof to back this statement. So much so that she often calls herself a ‘saree girl.’

Be it printed saris, the stunning sequinned ones or even the heavy traditional drapes, we have seen Mouni rocking it all like a pro. Today, we were fortunate enough to witness another new look from her ethnic fashion diaries. This time, Mouni pulled off a Nitika Gujral’s off-white sari.

The sartorial masterpiece featured yellow 3-D sunflower motifs and a geometrical pattern elevated by beads, cut dana pearls, and crystal work. Mouni matched the sari with a yellow organza blouse, adorned with beadwork, showcasing wide straps and a deep U-shaped neckline. She amped up the look further with a choker set. Her makeup showed blushed cheeks, defined brows, winged eyeliner and pink lipstick. Her luscious hair was left open. Bollywood stylist Rishika Devnani styled Mouni!

Mouni Roy in a gorgeous sari (Image source: Instagram)

Mouni is the lover of ‘classics’ as well. Do you want to know what we are talking about? Once, she shared a series of pictures looking absolutely elegant in a pink brocade sari from the shelves of clothing brand Raw Mango. Her sari came with traditional golden prints all over. Mouni wore it with a half-sleeve golden blouse. To round off her look, she added gold jewellery that included layered neckpieces and earrings. Her makeup consisted of well-contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes and a dash of brown shade on her lips. She tied her mane in a bun.

Mouni Roy in a traditional brocade drape (Image source: Instagram)

Moui Roy’s ethnic fashion diaries is worth taking ideas from.

