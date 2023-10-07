With a stunning black and white outfit, Aditi Rao Hydari ups her style game

There is simply no dearth of stylish looks when it comes to Aditi Rao Hydari’s style book. She is someone who has a flair for all things chic and eye-catching. In fact, Aditi has often been our guiding light when it comes to choosing appropriate outfits for various occasions. Well, you will be delighted to know that the actress has treated us to another look. She recently attended the L’Oréal event in Mumbai and boy, her outfit screamed elegance.

Aditi looked super glamorous in a gorgeous white off-shoulder top that had a body-hugging pattern. What caught our attention instantly was the matching graceful floor-length train attached to it. Like an absolute diva, Aditi matched the top with a pair of stunning black pants. All she required was a pair of classy black pumps to round off her look.

Accessories? The actress picked a crystal-encrusted layered choker from Joolry with matching earrings, earcuffs, and super classy rings from Ayana Silver Jewellery. Her makeup perfectly matched the overall drama of her look. Aditi applied dark brows, mascara, eyeliner, highlighter, subtle eyeshadow, blush and a dash of dark red shade on her lips. She kept her straight tresses open in middle-parting.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a black and white ensemble (Image source: Instagram)

Not just black and white, Aditi Rao Hydari looks chic in colourful attires as well. Yes, we have proof! For an award show recently, Aditi graced the red carpet in a colour-block attire. She dazzled in a bright pink pantsuit set featuring a strapless top with a purple satin fabric attached at the top. The peplum-style top was paired wonderfully with matching pink straight pants. She pulled it off with a pair of black pumps. In the name of accessories, her drop earrings looked fine. Aditi elevated her look with perfect makeup. Her silky straight hair completed the look!

Aditi Rao Hydari in a colour-block attire (Image source: Instagram)

We are convinced, Aditi Rao Hydari can pull off any attire with beauty and grace.