Bhumi Pednekar unleashes her glamorous side in a sizzling black dress

Bhumi Pednekar is stepping into the spotlight with stunning fashion moments that leave fashionistas in awe. Her versatility shines, whether she's rocking a sari or a red-carpet gown. Her social media presence showcases a treasure trove of style inspiration, and her latest look in a captivating black zip-up dress is perfect for your weekend party.

Over the weekend, Bhumi treated her fans with a fashion delight. She took to Instagram, sharing a series of glamorous pictures with a caption adorned with a black heart emoji. Bhumi's sleeveless dress, a creation by Isabel Marant, featured a latex fabric, a plunging neckline, a zip fastening, a body-hugging fit, and a midi hemline. She added a chic touch to her look with thigh-high white boots.

Her makeup, skilfully done by Sonik Sarwate, included nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, a radiant highlighter, and a lovely pink lipstick. For her hairstyle, thanks to Sanky Evrus, Bhumi opted for a side-parted bun, with a section of her hair framing her face gracefully.

Just a day ago, Bhumi showcased her fashion prowess in a striking bodycon gown adorned with silver sequin work and mesmerizing tiger-inspired prints, cementing her status as a showstopper. Completing her glamorous look were elements like nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, nude lipstick, and cascading side-swept curls.