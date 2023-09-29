Bhumi Pednekar slays the wedding season in an Indo-western look

Bhumi Pednekar has forever been our go-to person for all things beauty and fashion. No wonder she can pull off a variety of ensembles with aplomb. Her attractive personality and unique aura clubbed with a fantastic choice of outfits make her truly special. Whether it’s a wedding, festivity or a film promotional event, it’s amazing how the diva is always so well-dressed on every occasion.

Let us tell you that Bhumi is back again with another jaw-dropping look. Showing us how to gear up perfectly for the ‘shaadi’ season, she dropped a set of pictures looking for classy in her latest pick. Bhumi selected an outfit from acclaimed designer Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. Yes, she decked up in a stylish bralette blouse teamed with a pleated long bodycon skirt.

Those tassels on her blouse took the look a notch higher. What added more sass to her look was the gorgeous matching dupatta she carried. In the name of accessories, Bhumi opted for a choker set. On the beauty front, the actress decided to go for properly contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara and a dash of nude brown shade on her lips. Her tresses were left open in beachy waves.

Bhumi Pednekar in a fusion attire (Image source: Instagram)

Bhumi is a pro when it comes to nailing ethnic looks. Once, she exuded regal vibes in a gorgeous lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Anjul Bhandari. Bhumi’s outfit showcased a Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved blouse showcasing embellishments with intricate detailing. She wore it with a patchwork flared skirt and a dupatta to complete the look. Bhumi accessorised with traditional jewellery and glamorous makeup. She tied her hair in a bun surrounded by a gajra.

Bhumi Pednekar in a gorgeous lehenga (Image source: Instagram)



There is no one like Bhumi Pednekar!