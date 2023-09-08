Bhumi Pednekar stuns us all in a gorgeous white dress

The trailer of Thank You for Coming has created a buzz among film connoisseurs. From whatever we could figure out from the trailer, it’s about the story of Kanika Kapoor being played by Bhumi Pednekar, a single woman, and her quest to find her true love and pleasure. What’s also interesting is that apart from Bhumi, the film will feature Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. Well, now that everyone knows about the film, the actors have started promoting it in various ways. Bhumi made our hearts skip a beat while introducing her character. She shared a series of pictures wearing a gorgeous white dress from the shelves of fashion designer Nikhil Kolhe. The chic short Barbie-inspired outfit featured a stylish halter neckline, a snug waist and a frilled hemline. Bhumi pulled it off with fashionable platform shoes featuring a triangular heel design.

Without accessorising much, the actress let her outfit do the talking. On the beauty front, she applied winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes and a shade of pink hue on her lips. She left her side-parted short mane open.

Also read this: Bhumi Pednekar announces The Bhumi Foundation on her birthday

Bhumi Pednekar in a white dress (Image source: Instagram)

Not just in white, Bhumi Pednekar also left us scurrying to take notes in a black ensemble. Her dress from the renowned Stada Couture brand, has a one-shoulder detailing and a dramatic slit on the side. The bodycon ensemble looked amazing on Bhumi who flaunted it with absolute confidence. To top it off, she added shimmery silver stilettoes. Her subtle makeup suited her overall appearance. A sleek hairdo looked fine.

Bhumi Pednekar acing a black dress (Image source: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar is known for doing films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha among many others.