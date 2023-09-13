Michael Kors NYFW show sizzles the runway with relaxed and sultry vacation wear   

As each showcase at New York Fashion Week sent ripples in the realm of fashion trends, Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 show-themed ‘Holiday’ spotlighted on vacation wear. The show held at Domino Park in Brooklyn celebrated the allure of escaping to a glamorous getaway, complete with blue skies, warm weather, and sun-filled days.

Edgy miniskirt with top and blazer

Designer Michael Kors described the collection as an embodiment of the transcendent joy of travelling, the sweeping romance of a luxurious escape, and a burst of sophisticated, chic optimism. Kors skillfully captured a sense of streamlined romance through a variety of silhouettes, ranging from short and leggy styles to soft, floor-sweeping designs.

V-neckline flowy dress

The collection featured fluid goddess dresses, skirts with stylish side slits, and breezy caftans. Empire waist dresses elevated the waistline, while flowing chiffon and lace skirts, when paired with sleek bodysuits and sweaters, created an elongated and graceful look.

Halter neck maxi

Makeup hues complemented the sorbet shades of melon, freesia, and geranium, while bold floral patterns and striking giraffe prints added a contemporary twist. Flat shoes contributed to an effortless feel, complemented by an artisanal handwoven bucket bag inspired by the iconic style of Jane Birkin.

White lace dress

The runway featured a dreamy, multi-dimensional soundtrack with Michael's favourite tracks from the 1960s, and models like Vittoria Ceretti, Anok Yai, Liya Kebede, Natasha Poly, Ashley Graham, Liu Wen, Irina Shayk, Mariacarla Boscono, and more graced the bougainvillea-lined runway. Among the notable guests in the A-list front row were Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Vanessa Hudgens, Hayley Atwell, Rita Ora, Ariana DeBose, Anitta, Alessandra Mastronardi, and others.

