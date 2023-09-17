Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill set the red carpet on fire at TIFF 2023

The dazzling ensemble cast of the upcoming film Thank You For Coming graced the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) red carpet on Saturday, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill have been setting trends with their stunning Toronto fashion diaries, making waves on social media.

After making a statement with their street style, the divas took the red carpet by storm with their glamorous outfits. Bhumi opted for an attention-grabbing dress, while Shehnaaz exuded allure in a dazzling gown.

The star-studded cast made a grand appearance at TIFF's main red-carpet event, joined by luminaries such as Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh.

Bhumi Pednekar's stunning ensemble

Bhumi continued to prove her fashion prowess with her consecutive glamorous looks. This time, she chose a mesmerising gown from the luxury brand Toni Maticevski. The gown boasted a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, an oversized bow detail at the waist, a daring thigh-high slit, and a flowing silhouette on the sides. The striking grey and white print added an extra layer of sophistication to her attire.

For accessories, Bhumi kept it minimal, adorning her fingers with diamond rings and opting for shiny silver Stellito heels by René Caovilla. Her glamorous makeup included shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and rosy pink lipstick. Bhumi's lustrous tresses, styled into a neat bun by hairstylist Connor Lange, perfectly complemented her overall look.

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous custom-made gown

Shehnaaz known for her charming personality, showcased her fashion prowess with a custom-made gown from the clothing brand Itrh. The gown featured a halter neck with a plunging neckline, a body-hugging fit, a maxi-length hem, and intricate golden sequin embellishments.

Assisted by fashion stylists Rhea Kapoor and Manisha Melwani, Shehnaaz completed her look with matching elbow-length gloves and eye-catching gold statement earrings. Her makeup, crafted by Shirley Wu, featured shimmering eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and vibrant orange lipstick. With her locks elegantly pulled back into a high bun, Shehnaaz epitomized glamour at its finest.