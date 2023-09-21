Uniqlo U 2023 FW collection offers comfort in functional autumn-winter pieces

UNIQLO, the global fashion label, unveils an all-new Uniqlo U 2023 Fall/Winter edit crafted by artistic director Christophe Lemaire and UNIQLO’s Paris-based team. This exceptional collection boasts an array of 18 outerwear options for women, 17 for men, and 6 snazzy accessories.

Womenswear



The core of Uniqlo U lies in effortlessly blending ease, sophistication, and utilitarian charm to daily wear pieces. Christophe himself sums it up best saying that the aim is to craft garments that are akin to ‘trusted friends—unrestrained and authentic.’ It's an exquisite rendition of everyday attire, achieving the perfect harmony of functionality and relaxed comfort, all dipped in a palette of striking hues and refined silhouettes that elevate your basic style.

Menswear

For the fashion-forward women, an enticing array of choices awaits. Padded coats, sumptuous lambswool knits, cosy flannel, and snug fleece pieces are designed to envelop you in warmth and comfort. The edit blends soft, unstructured silhouettes with clean, modern lines, offering a sense of freedom and a gender-neutral allure. Rich earthy tones like deep browns, rustic rusts, charcoal greys, and soothing beige and off-white form the cornerstone of Uniqlo U's signature style.

Also read: Five ethnic outfits to dazzle in the festive season

Accessories

Men, too, have an array of options to curate their looks with a touch of relaxed comfort. The jersey-tailored jackets and pants blend refinement with ease, and the subtle striped lining peeking from rolled-up jacket sleeves is an unmistakable Uniqlo U signature. The brushed jersey turtleneck T-shirt boasts gracefully flowing curved sleeves, narrow ribbed cuffs, and hem, exuding understated elegance. Not to be overlooked, the padded single-breasted coat and the short-length padded volume jacket embrace a relaxed silhouette that gently wraps the body. Yet, their precise lines and profiles render them truly gender-neutral. What's more? Both pieces are water-repellent, offering both style and substance.

Price on request.

Available online and in-store

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada

