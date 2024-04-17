An Indo-Italian collaboration

This groundbreaking collaboration will witness the shirt dandy joining forces with Tailoor, the software arm of REDA, renowned for its cutting-edge innovations. By aligning with Tailoor, TSD aims to accelerate the introduction of pioneering AI features into the Indian market, marking a significant advancement in the realm of custom shirt craftsmanship. This collaboration also marks a pivotal moment in the fashion industry, leading to a new era of innovation and personalised experiences for customers in the Indian market. They aim to redefine the custom apparel landscape in India by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, 3D configuration, and innovative holistic customer experience. Through this, TSD will introduce a revolutionary virtual assistant, empowering customers to bring their own unique style visions to life with unparalleled ease and precision. The virtual assistant will act like a personal assistant and recommend fabrics, colors and style choices based on customers questions and inputs.