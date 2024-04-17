An Indo-Italian collaboration

A leading custom-made shirt business, the shirt dandy, announces its strategic partnership with Successori Reda S.p.A., an Italian company with 150 years of heritage in the textile industry. Since 1865 Reda has been a model of style and elegance, a leader in the production of fine pure wool fabrics intended for the making of classic men's suits. Reda production is the result of a consolidated heritage of values, consisting of the constant search for excellence, the valorisation of the human relationship with all collaborators and the attention to respect for the environment, which has led REDA obtain B Corporation certification.
This groundbreaking collaboration will witness the shirt dandy joining forces with Tailoor, the software arm of REDA, renowned for its cutting-edge innovations. By aligning with Tailoor, TSD aims to accelerate the introduction of pioneering AI features into the Indian market, marking a significant advancement in the realm of custom shirt craftsmanship. This collaboration also marks a pivotal moment in the fashion industry, leading to a new era of innovation and personalised experiences for customers in the Indian market. They aim to redefine the custom apparel landscape in India by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, 3D configuration, and innovative holistic customer experience. Through this, TSD will introduce a revolutionary virtual assistant, empowering customers to bring their own unique style visions to life with unparalleled ease and precision. The virtual assistant will act like a personal assistant and recommend fabrics, colors and style choices based on customers questions and inputs.