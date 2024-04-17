Zendaya stuns in a custom Vera Wang gown at ‘Challengers’ LA premiere

Zendaya continues to reign supreme on the fashion front, delivering another show-stopping look at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Challengers on Tuesday. This time, the 27-year-old actress opted for a dramatic departure from her previous tennis-themed press tour outfits.
Ditching the sporty vibes, Zendaya stunned in a custom Vera Wang ballgown. The captivating piece featured a black lace corset bodice with visible boning, adding a touch of edge to the design. The corset transitioned seamlessly into a voluminous baby pink satin skirt, layered with a hint of black tulle peeking through a centre slit. Bulgari jewellery provided the finishing touches, with statement rings and delicate ear studs complementing the gown.
Zendaya’s signature messy hairstyle added a touch of effortless glam. Her dark blonde locks were twisted into a chic updo, framing her face with wispy flyaways. Flawless makeup completed the look, featuring on-fleek brows, shimmery eyeshadow, rosy blush, and a glossy pink pout.
This latest red carpet triumph is just one of Zendaya’s many fashion wins for Challengers. Earlier in April, she dazzled at the Sydney premiere in a sparkling green Loewe gown adorned with a bold tennis player graphic. The film’s stars, including Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, have consistently turned to Loewe and its creative director Jonathan Anderson for their promotional wardrobe. This synergy makes perfect sense, considering Anderson also designed the costumes for the tennis-centred movie.