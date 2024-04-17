Zendaya stuns in a custom Vera Wang gown at ‘Challengers’ LA premiere

This latest red carpet triumph is just one of Zendaya’s many fashion wins for Challengers. Earlier in April, she dazzled at the Sydney premiere in a sparkling green Loewe gown adorned with a bold tennis player graphic. The film’s stars, including Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, have consistently turned to Loewe and its creative director Jonathan Anderson for their promotional wardrobe. This synergy makes perfect sense, considering Anderson also designed the costumes for the tennis-centred movie.