Kajal Aggarwal pays an ode to her ‘favourite, gorgeous’ swans as she stuns in an ivory lehenga

Actress Kajal Aggarwal looked magnificent as she dropped pictures in an ivory lehenga, one which she described as an ode to her ‘favourite’ and gorgeous swans.

The actress took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her stunning outfit, adorned with 3D laser-cut embroidered flowers by the clothing label Aikeyah. She completed her attire with pearls and nude makeup, opting for a glossy pink lip colour.

She captioned the post, "An ode to my favourite, the gorgeous white swan, symbolic of purity, love, and affection, often associated with innocence and grace."