Kajal Aggarwal pays an ode to her ‘favourite, gorgeous’ swans as she stuns in an ivory lehenga

Actress Kajal Aggarwal looked magnificent as she dropped pictures in an ivory lehenga, one which she described as an ode to her ‘favourite’ and gorgeous swans.
The actress took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her stunning outfit, adorned with 3D laser-cut embroidered flowers by the clothing label Aikeyah. She completed her attire with pearls and nude makeup, opting for a glossy pink lip colour.
She captioned the post, "An ode to my favourite, the gorgeous white swan, symbolic of purity, love, and affection, often associated with innocence and grace."
According to the label’s Instagram page, Kajal’s outfit was described as Aaliya, an embroidered ivory ensemble.
While popular hairstylist and makeup artiste Nishi Singh called the actress ‘Gorgeous’ in the comment section, several of Kajal’s followers drew parallels of her look with that of some characters she had played in films. “Dammmm.... mitravindha is back... love it,” one commented. Mitravinda is the name of her character in the film Magadheera.
On the professional front, Kajal was last seen as Dr Kathyayani in the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari and will next be seen in the Telugu film Satyabhama, scheduled to release on May 17. The film revolves around the story of ACP Satyabhama, who investigates the case of a missing person.