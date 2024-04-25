Cute summer dresses to wear now

Q: What inspired the new collection of streetwear, and how does it reflect current trends in fashion?

Nishika: Our latest collection, After Hours, embodies the freedom and adventure that women yearn for. It is all about breaking away from the mundane, embracing a sense of liberation, and envisioning boundless opportunities. Inspired by women who toil through the day but seek adventure and fun by night, this collection offers the freedom to navigate this duality effortlessly.

Twishaa: We’ve added a touch of elegance into our everyday attire, such as the Cloud Buckle Pants, which transition seamlessly from day to night. From dresses adorned with pearl details and embellished corsets for a touch of glamour, to denim dresses and jackets for comfort and versatility, our collection caters to every facet of a woman’s lifestyle.

Q. Can you highlight any specific pieces that exemplify the core essence of this collection?

Nishika: Some standout pieces that capture the essence of this collection include our denim jumpsuit available in three colours; glazed pants featuring detachable pearl details; the black rose dress, and, of course, the dazzling embellished corsets.

Q. How do you envision the ideal customer for this collection?

Twishaa: It’s for that go-getter girl who puts in the hustle during the day but also knows how to treat herself and celebrate even the smallest victories. She’s all about feeling confident and comfortable, craving that spotlight wherever she goes, and always up for a bit of adventure.

Q. Are there any unique materials used in this collection?

Nishika: We’ve jazzed up some everyday pieces with pearls and embellishments, like corsets and slip dresses. It’s a subtle touch, but it really makes these items stand out.

Q. How does this collection differentiate from your previous lines, and what direction do you see the brand heading in the future?

Twishaa: For this collection, we’ve really focused on versatility, aiming to shake things up by elevating everyday silhouettes. Our goal is to encourage our customers to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new styles with confidence. We want them to feel bold and keep coming back for more. Looking ahead, we’re committed to continuing to cater to our millennial crowd, providing a brand they can truly feel proud to incorporate into their lives.