Mrunal Thakur stuns in Mrunalini Rao's Ivory Georgette Sari at Heeramandi screening

Actress Mrunal Thakur stole the spotlight at the Heeramandi screening, clad in a breathtaking ivory georgette sari by Mrunalini Rao, a renowned couture fashion label from Hyderabad. The enchanting ensemble featured luxurious ivory resham, zardozi and pearl hand embroidery along the border, complemented by scattered bandhani hand embroidery throughout the fabric. She paired this with an ivory sleeveless blouse, showcasing intricate resham, zardozi and pearl handwork, elevating her look to that of Indian royalty.