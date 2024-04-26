Mrunal Thakur stuns in Mrunalini Rao's Ivory Georgette Sari at Heeramandi screening

Actress Mrunal Thakur stole the spotlight at the Heeramandi screening, clad in a breathtaking ivory georgette sari by Mrunalini Rao, a renowned couture fashion label from Hyderabad. The enchanting ensemble featured luxurious ivory resham, zardozi and pearl hand embroidery along the border, complemented by scattered bandhani hand embroidery throughout the fabric. She paired this with an ivory sleeveless blouse, showcasing intricate resham, zardozi and pearl handwork, elevating her look to that of Indian royalty.
This ensemble beautifully showcases the traditional craftsmanship of Hyderabad, enveloping her in an aura of ethereal elegance. The sari exudes an enchanting charm reminiscent of sparkling diamonds, accentuated by delicate pearl embellishments.
Mrunalini Rao's thoughtful choice of attire, expressing gratitude through her ensemble, is truly remarkable. This fusion of art, culture and tradition epitomises quintessential beauty. The seamless integration of fashion and artistic expression adds a remarkable touch to pivotal moments in the Indian actress’s journey within the entertainment industry.