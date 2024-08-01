For generations, JP Silks has been synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. This heritage brand continues to redefine luxury with its latest collections, offering a diverse range of saris that cater to every occasion.

At the heart of the brand is a deep-rooted commitment to preserving India’s rich textile heritage. We talk to Mohamed Burhan, creative head, JP Silks to know more about their creations.

How do you ensure that each piece in your collection reflects the rich tradition and artistry of Indian craftsmanship?

At JP Silks, we honour the time-honoured traditions of Indian craftsmanship by collaborating closely with skilled weavers and artisans from across the country. Each sari is a labour of love, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and artistic flair of its region. By using traditional weaving techniques, natural dyes, and intricate handwork, we ensure that every piece tells a unique story. This dedication not only preserves our cultural legacy but also brings the beauty of authentic Indian craftsmanship to your wardrobe, making you feel connected to our rich heritage every time you drape one of our saris.

Can you tell us more about the specific qualities that set your Kanjeevaram silks apart from other varieties?

Our Kanjeevaram silks are meticulously curated to retain the maximum traditional and cultural significance while appealing to the modern woman. Each sari is handpicked by our experts to ensure it embodies the rich heritage of Kanjeevaram weaving. The vibrant colours, detailed patterns, and intricate craftsmanship reflect the timeless beauty of these saris. What truly sets us apart is our competitive pricing, making these exquisite creations accessible without compromising on quality.