This sports textile label incorporates silhouettes of tennis legends in its towel designs for this year’s recently concluded Wimbledon

The gruelling path to tennis stardom is paved with countless hours of practice and fierce competition. As the recent Wimbledon Championships showcased, champions like Carlos Alcaraz emerged from a pool of exceptional talent. Behind the scenes, crucial elements like comfort and performance play a significant role in athlete success.
For the over 35 years, Welspun, a home and sports textile label, has been the official towel supplier to Wimbledon. These towels have become synonymous with the tournament, providing players with essential moisture management and comfort during intense matches.
This year’s towels featured a fresh design incorporating the marl technique and silhouettes of tennis legends. The classic Wimbledon colour palette of green and purple was maintained for this year's collection, reflecting the tournament’s heritage.
Recognising the desire of fans to own a piece of Wimbledon history, the label has made the championship towels available for procurement. Crafted with specialised materials and absorbent technologies, these towels offer the same performance benefits enjoyed by the world’s top tennis players.
INR 499 onwards. Available online