Princess of Wales, Kate, gets standing ovation at Wimbledon, hands Carlos Alcaraz trophy in rare appearance after cancer diagnosis

Kate, wearing a purple dress, one of Wimbledon’s official colors, went from the stands down to the playing surface to present the trophies, part of her duties as patron of the All England Club, which hosts the annual tournament. Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016.

She shook hands with some of the ball kids who worked at the tournament, then exchanged words with both players and applauded for Alcaraz after giving him the winner's trophy, his second in a row.

The princess and Carlos Alcaraz, 21, had a conversation in a room inside the tournament's main stadium after the trophy ceremony. “You played so well,” Kate told him. “Enjoy the win.”