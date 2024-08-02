Reinvent your cap fashion like Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has officially initiated himself in the list of national crushes of late. Right from his charming smile to his simple yet stylish fashion statements, have often made heads turn. For those who have been following his latest appearances would not have seen him without his trusted cap by his side. Here’s Indulge giving a lowdown on four times that Vijay Deverakonda made wearing a cap look cool.
Seen in a series of picture the actor is immersed in playing tennis in an easy going loose yellow t-shirt and blue shorts. Notice his yellow cap in place which not only completes his look but also helps in protecting him from the harsh sun or sweat. For those who love to play sports, can definitely take a cue from his sporty appearance.
Who said caps were only for casual occasions? Vijay has been instrumental in making it a part of his occasion wear too during an event in the United States of America. The yellow beanie is a breath of fresh air in making a new fashion statement.
Saving yourself from the weather change while on a vacation is a real struggle. Check out Vijay’s series of caps during his vacation in the USA with his family. These are cool and casual and not only protect you during cold weather but also adds some drama to your look.
Here’s another look where he pairs the cap with ethnic wear. Whether it’s a formal occasion or function, or even a wedding, having a complementing cap or beanie to complete your look might be interesting to try out.