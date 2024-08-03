Friendship Day: Your ultimate twinning guide to celebrate the occasion in style

Planning to spend Friendship Day with your bestie this year? Already have a plan fixed but don’t know what to wear? With the twinning trend on the rise, here's Indulge giving you some cues on how to twin with your best friend this year... and throughout the day. So no matter if you have a plan for catching up in the morning or hitting the dance floor in the evening, this list has something for you to wear.
Morning suits
For those who like to start their day with a run, jog, or a simple walk in the gardens, here's a stylish pair of tank tops, t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts and sweatpants from One Less which would perfectly fit the bill. These eco-friendly fashion choices with comfortable fabrics will kick-start your day in a relaxing and cosy manner. Available online.
Brunch affair
Planning an elaborate brunch with your friend and want to make the occasion even more memorable? Check out this vibrant colour and lively prints from The Damebaaz Co. Going by the trends you may want to opt for silhouettes like pantsuits, dresses, jumpsuits, skirt sets or coords. Put on make-up, which highlights your skin and you may choose to wear your hair down. Available online
Colourful lunches
If you don't want to wear the exact colour or the prints and still twin in terms of silhouette and designs, then check out this Cookie Linen Coord Set in Matcha and Cocoa from Cosset Clothing. The refreshing hues of these pastel colours are an all-season winner and can be styled anytime of the day with some dainty jewellery. Available online
A pair to remember
To end the day, if you are going for a wine and dine, then don't forget to experiment a bit with your fashion game. Check out these pre-draped kaftans, gowns and sarees from Studio Surbhi, which blends tradition and modernity seamlessly. Wear sophistication and stand out in the crowd! Available online