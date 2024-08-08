Preity Zinta shines in elegant white salwar suit at an Indian food festival in Toronto

Bollywood’s eternal sunshine, Preity Zinta, has once again captured hearts with her impeccable style and infectious charm. The actor recently graced the prestigious Taste of India food festival in Toronto, and her presence was nothing short of a cultural extravaganza.

Dressed in a pristine white salwar suit adorned with delicate golden floral embellishments, Preity epitomised elegance and grace. The ensemble, paired with a matching organza dupatta, exuded a timeless appeal that perfectly complemented the festive atmosphere. With her hair styled in soft curls and minimal accessories, the actor showcased the art of effortless chic.

Sharing glimpses of the event on her Instagram, Preity expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome she received from the Toronto crowd. From lighting the ceremonial diya to interacting with fans, she embraced the spirit of the festival with open arms. The reel also offered a mouthwatering glimpse into the diverse culinary delights on offer, leaving viewers craving a taste of India.

Preity’s ability to effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary fashion has solidified her status as a style icon. Her choice of attire for the event was a perfect representation of her versatility and impeccable taste.