Celebrate Independence Day with these 5 Made in India brands

As we approach our nation’s Independence Day, it's an excellent time to celebrate the remarkable homegrown brands that reflect the innovation and spirit of our country. Supporting these local brands is a meaningful way to honor our freedom, as it also bolsters the success of our communities and promotes the ongoing vitality of entrepreneurship.
Check out these Made in India brands that deserve your attention.
Totapari, an innovative jewellery brand, creates a striking blend of traditional Indian artistry and contemporary design, perfect for the modern woman. By integrating classic techniques like Meenakari and Jadau, Totapari offers refined silver and gold-plated brass pieces. Adorned with pearls and natural gemstones, these designs exude a unique elegance and luxury. Named after the Totapari mango, known for its sweet and sour taste, the brand's jewellery mirrors this balance, fusing Indian heritage with modern trends to deliver stylish, timeless pieces.
In pic: A versatile, nature-inspired design that pairs well with both Western and Indian outfits. It's lightweight and resistant to tarnishing, making it a perfect choice for all-day wear.
Price: INR 3,900. Available online.
Que by M, a newcomer in the jewellery market, is founded on the mission to provide a ‘diamond for everyone.’ They achieve this by combining advanced technology with skilled craftsmanship to offer a range of lab-grown diamonds. These diamonds are gaining traction for their eco-friendly and ethical benefits. They are more cost-effective compared to natural diamonds and are available in contemporary, stylish designs, ensuring that your purchase is both affordable and fashionable. Que by M’s collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery highlights their commitment to safety, quality, and environmental care. Enjoy the stunning beauty and peace of mind that comes with lab-grown diamonds, knowing you’re making a responsible choice for both yourself and the environment. These diamonds are hypoallergenic, non-radioactive, and fully eco-friendly.
In pic: Enhance your bridal look with the exquisite charm of the Ethereal Emerald Harmony Earrings, an ideal match for our beautiful bridal set. Created with the same meticulous craftsmanship and ethically sourced lab-grown diamonds as the centerpiece, these earrings radiate elegance and refinement.
Price: INR 266,130. Available online.
Mona B is a sustainable lifestyle brand specializing in minimalist and stylish bags and home accessories. As the first brand in India to earn GRS certification, the brand is dedicated to reducing environmental waste and offering durable, eco-friendly bags made from recycled materials. Most of their collection features unisex and androgynous designs in classic neutral tones. The bags are known for their durability, spaciousness, and long-lasting quality. The Mona B team meticulously sources materials such as army tarps, used plastic bottles, discarded felt, and Dhurrie, subjecting them to a thorough cleaning and refurbishment process. These raw materials undergo rigorous multi-layered quality checks, ensuring that the select range of products from the skilled founders Rahul and Ammrites meets high standards and satisfies their customers.
In pic: A sustainable duffle bag designed to meet all your travel and gym needs, while offering a fresh take on style every day. This versatile bag not only supports eco-friendly practices but also combines functionality with a modern aesthetic to ensure you look stylish wherever you go.
Price: INR 3,999. Available online.
Ruby Raang, established by the talented mother-daughter duo Ritu and Anandita, stands as a testament to their remarkable craftsmanship. With over 25 years of legacy, this esteemed brand is renowned for its handcrafted jewellery, expertly crafted by skilled women artisans. The brand offers an exquisite range of timeless and elegant pieces, including maang tikkas, matha pattis, sheesh phool, jhoomars, and the majestic allure of bangles, kadhas, necklaces, and nose rings. Catering to the jewellery needs of women, children, and men, the brand celebrates the deep bond of love and friendship between Ritu and Anandita, reflecting their profound connection with their clients and their passion for jewellery.
In pic: A stunning addition from Ruby Raang’s latest Nazakaat collection, these studs are crafted from polki kundan set in brass with gold foil, and feature 18k gold or silver plating.
Price: INR 3,499. Available online.
House of Mor extends beyond creating clothing; it aims to craft wearable stories that capture the essence of India. The brand’s designs are inspired by the rich traditions of this remarkable land, honoring its intricate crafts. Every stitch and motif reflects the timeless stories passed down through generations. They invite you to embark on this journey, to embrace traditional colours while welcoming modern changes. House of Mor celebrates India’s unity in diversity, serving as a bridge between the past and present, East and West, authenticity and innovation.
In pic: This stunning ensemble features elaborate hand-embroidered accents on the neckline, sleeves, palla, and dhoti salwar, infusing the traditional attire with a sense of opulence. The deep purple hue adds a regal touch, making it perfect for special events and cultural festivities. Embrace the majestic allure and make a bold impression with this refined and elegant suit, crafted to ensure you stand out in any gathering.
Price: INR 7,200. Available online.