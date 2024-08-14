Celebrate Independence Day with these 5 Made in India brands

Que by M, a newcomer in the jewellery market, is founded on the mission to provide a ‘diamond for everyone.’ They achieve this by combining advanced technology with skilled craftsmanship to offer a range of lab-grown diamonds. These diamonds are gaining traction for their eco-friendly and ethical benefits. They are more cost-effective compared to natural diamonds and are available in contemporary, stylish designs, ensuring that your purchase is both affordable and fashionable. Que by M’s collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery highlights their commitment to safety, quality, and environmental care. Enjoy the stunning beauty and peace of mind that comes with lab-grown diamonds, knowing you’re making a responsible choice for both yourself and the environment. These diamonds are hypoallergenic, non-radioactive, and fully eco-friendly.

In pic: Enhance your bridal look with the exquisite charm of the Ethereal Emerald Harmony Earrings, an ideal match for our beautiful bridal set. Created with the same meticulous craftsmanship and ethically sourced lab-grown diamonds as the centerpiece, these earrings radiate elegance and refinement.

Price: INR 266,130. Available online.