Nita Ambani stuns in custom-made Paithani sari designed by Manish Malhotra

Nita Ambani, known for her impeccable style and love for traditional attire, has once again captivated fashion enthusiasts with her latest ensemble. The philanthropist and businesswoman recently donned a stunning custom-made Paithani sari, a masterpiece crafted by Manish Malhotra and Swadesh.

The sari, a vibrant jamuni shade, is a testament to the exquisite craftsmanship of India’s textile heritage. The intricate border, meticulously handcrafted features golden threads and floral motifs inspired by the Ajanta cave paintings. The silk used in the sari represents the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra.