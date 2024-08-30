Angelina Jolie redefines red carpet glamour at Venice Film Festival in a Tamara Ralph gown

Angelina Jolie continues to reign supreme as a fashion icon, captivating audiences with her impeccable style and grace. At the recent Venice Film Festival, the 49-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning draped gown from Tamara Ralph, specifically designed for her.
The asymmetric gown, crafted from playful chiffon, exuded an air of romance and elegance. Jolie complemented the ensemble with a faux fur stole, adding a touch of autumnal sophistication. Silk chiffon gloves completed the look, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication.
To accessorise, Jolie opted for a gold rose brooch and bold red lipstick, further enhancing her captivating appearance. The stone-coloured gown perfectly suited her and commanded attention on the red carpet.
Jolie’s appearance at the Venice Film Festival marked her return to the spotlight after a period of absence. Her previous red carpet appearances, such as at the 2012 Golden Globes and Oscars, were unforgettable, with her iconic thigh-high slit gown becoming a fashion phenomenon.
For another look at the festival, Jolie was seen in a stylish brown Saint Laurent dress featuring geometric stitching around the bodice. She completed the ensemble with side-parted waves and minimal makeup, exuding an effortless and alluring vibe.
Jolie’s fashion choices continue to inspire and captivate. Her ability to effortlessly combine elegance, style, and confidence makes her a true fashion icon.