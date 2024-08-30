Sanya Malhotra’s new look in a Kanjeevaram comes with a twist

We are absolutely enchanted by Sanya Malhotra’s new look, which she carries with unparalleled poise and effortless grace. A true diva, Sanya exudes style and fashion in every step she takes. At the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where her film Mrs was screened, she also celebrated the richness of Indian fashion in Australia. One of her standout looks was a golden sari moment!

Draped in a vintage Shanti Banaras sari, Sanya paired this exquisite piece with a sculpted corset made from solidified traditional Kanjeevaram, designed by Same Sisters. The ensemble is a breathtaking fusion of global trends and Indian couture, with the delicate Banarasi tissue sari shimmering in golden and silver threads, embodying heritage in its soft, radiant drape. Sanya truly dazzles, blending tradition with modernity in a look that is both timeless and contemporary.

Not only this, further, she styled herself with a pair of golden chain earrings. In terms of makeup, she opted for well-contoured cheeks, subtle blush, eyeliner, mascara and a dash of subtle glossy lipstick. With her hair perfectly tied in a bun, Sanya pulled off a wonderful look.