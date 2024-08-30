Sanya Malhotra’s new look in a Kanjeevaram comes with a twist
We are absolutely enchanted by Sanya Malhotra’s new look, which she carries with unparalleled poise and effortless grace. A true diva, Sanya exudes style and fashion in every step she takes. At the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where her film Mrs was screened, she also celebrated the richness of Indian fashion in Australia. One of her standout looks was a golden sari moment!
Draped in a vintage Shanti Banaras sari, Sanya paired this exquisite piece with a sculpted corset made from solidified traditional Kanjeevaram, designed by Same Sisters. The ensemble is a breathtaking fusion of global trends and Indian couture, with the delicate Banarasi tissue sari shimmering in golden and silver threads, embodying heritage in its soft, radiant drape. Sanya truly dazzles, blending tradition with modernity in a look that is both timeless and contemporary.
Not only this, further, she styled herself with a pair of golden chain earrings. In terms of makeup, she opted for well-contoured cheeks, subtle blush, eyeliner, mascara and a dash of subtle glossy lipstick. With her hair perfectly tied in a bun, Sanya pulled off a wonderful look.
Looks like Sanya is on a fashion spree. At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Sanya captivated her fans by sharing a series of stunning pictures in a regal purple two-piece brocade set, teamed with a red brocade jacket. She completed the look with a headband, jhumkas, and bold red lips, exuding royal elegance.
However, what makes this outfit truly special is the heartwarming story behind it. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sanya revealed that the outfit was created by her mother.
She captioned the post, “This one’s for you, Mumma. From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated. Mumma always told me how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn’t financially feasible at the time. Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully — so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event.”
“I wanted to honour her by wearing one of her creations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the screening of a film close to my heart, Mrs. Thank you Mamoo,” she added.