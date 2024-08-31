It’s always fresh and fabulous when Rakul Preet Singh chooses a sari

Rakul Preet Singh continues to enchant with her impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly capturing the essence of timeless elegance in her latest saree ensemble. The actress showcases an innate ability to blend tradition with contemporary style, creating a look that is both captivating and refined. Draped in a stunning white and blue sari, Rakul pairs it flawlessly with a sleek blue sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate mirror work.

The delicate embroidery adds an extra layer of sophistication, elevating the entire ensemble to new heights of grace and charm. Her hair, styled in middle-parted open locks with soft light brown highlights, brings depth and dimension to her tresses, perfectly complementing her overall look. With makeup in soft nude tones and glossy pink matte lips, Rakul exudes a romantic glow that enhances her natural beauty.

Her accessories are equally on point, with striking golden earrings accented by a subtle touch of blue that harmonises beautifully with the sari’s palette. A delicate golden ring on her finger adds the final touch of elegance, affirming Rakul’s status as a true style icon.