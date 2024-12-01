Winter must-haves: Stay cozy, chic and comfortable

As the winter chill sweeps in, it’s time to wrap yourself in warmth, style, and self-care. Our curated collection of winter essentials is designed to keep you cozy, chic, and glowing throughout the season. From opulent accessories and eco-friendly jewellery to innovative skincare and snug outerwear, we have everything you need to elevate your winter experience with effortless elegance.
Sleek, stylish, and practical, the Rome Backpack from Miraggio is the ultimate accessory for the modern woman on the go. Crafted from textured faux leather, this bag seamlessly combines durability and design. With a spacious main compartment, a zipper pocket, and a slip pocket, it offers plenty of room for your essentials. The magnetic flap closure and signature hanging lock add a touch of refined luxury. Whether for work, a weekend outing, or an evening event, this backpack is the epitome of chic functionality.
Price: INR 4,999. Available online.
Glow through winter with Sereko’s Vitamin C Clarifying Body Oil, a non-greasy, lightweight formula that deeply nourishes your skin. Infused with over seven active ingredients, this body oil works to brighten, reduce body acne, and improve the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks. Its zesty citrus fragrance turns your daily skincare routine into a rejuvenating experience, leaving your skin hydrated, smooth, and radiant.
Price: INR 850. Available online.
Make a statement at your winter weddings and festivities with Aulerth’s Gulmohar Crimson Necklace. Featuring linear floral motifs adorned with striking crimson semi-precious stones and zirconia, this piece radiates elegance and luxury. Made from recycled brass and plated with 22-karat gold, it’s as sustainable as it is stunning. A perfect choice for brides, bridesmaids, or wedding guests, this necklace adds the finishing touch to any outfit while supporting a more sustainable future.
Price: INR 22,000. Available online.
Stay warm and stylish this winter with the Alterra Half-Zip Pullover from XYXX. Crafted with IntelliHeat fabric technology and premium 380GSM polar fleece, this pullover offers exceptional insulation and warmth even in the harshest winter conditions. Its high collar, half-zip closure, and dual welt pockets combine practicality with a sleek, modern look. The ribbed cuffs and contour lining provide extra warmth and a polished finish, while the relaxed fit ensures all-day comfort.
Price: INR 2,199. Available online.
Indulge in these winter must-haves and step into the season wrapped in luxury, comfort, and a glow that lasts all season long.