Kareena Kapoor Khan channels timeless elegance in a shimmering Sabyasachi sari

Kareena paired the sari with a backless blouse, adding a touch of boldness to the traditional ensemble
Bollywood's eternal diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, once again turned heads with her stunning appearance at a popular awards function. The actress, known for her impeccable style and grace, opted for a mesmerising Sabyasachi sari that perfectly complemented her elegant persona.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a series of captivating photos from the event. Dressed in a shimmering sequin sari, she exuded old-world charm and modern glamour. The sari, draped in a classic Bollywood style, accentuated her curves and highlighted her timeless beauty. She paired the sari with a backless blouse, adding a touch of boldness to the traditional ensemble.

To complete the look, Kareena chose minimal accessories, opting for a pair of diamond earrings and a statement ring. Her makeup was kept understated, with a focus on dewy skin, smokey eyes, and a nude lip. Her hair was styled in soft waves, framing her face perfectly.

The actress's graceful presence and impeccable style have always been admired by fashion enthusiasts. Her appearance at the awards further solidified her position as a style icon. Kareena's ability to effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary fashion has made her a role model for many.

