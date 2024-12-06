Trends

Are you honeymoon-ready yet?

Prepare for your honeymoon in style with Acel’s elegant collection, crafted to enhance your getaway wardrobe with the perfect mix of sophistication and grace
Get honeymoon-ready with Acel’s chic collection, designed to elevate your getaway wardrobe with a perfect blend of elegance and sophistication. The Moonlight Mini dress, crafted from refined satin, is a romantic choice for intimate dinners or special evenings. Its sweetheart neckline and timeless design will make you feel effortlessly glamorous as you enjoy those unforgettable moments. For a flattering hourglass silhouette, the Frill Corset is a stunning pick. Its tailored fit, boning, and lacing accentuate the waist, while the ruffled neckline and adjustable bow add a playful touch—ideal for adding charm and romance to your honeymoon look.

If you’re seeking a more glam option, the Movie Mini dress is a showstopper. Made from flexible cotton, this figure-hugging piece is adorned with hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals along the waist, offering just the right amount of sparkle. The sweetheart neckline framed with diamond detailing and delicate shoulder straps create a soft, romantic vibe, while a dainty bow at the center adds the perfect finishing touch. For an enchanting, flowing look, the Tiffany Maxi offers a delicate sheer fabric layered over Tiffany blue, sparkling with ombré diamond stripes as you move gracefully through your evening. And there is the Denim Diamond corset is a luxurious choice, featuring Swarovski diamonds carefully sewn onto the bodice. Its structured silhouette sculpts the body, creating a timeless look that will leave a lasting impression.

Price starts at INR 5,500.

Available online.

