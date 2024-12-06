Make a statement this wedding season with these stunning pieces of jewellery

As the wedding season arrives, it’s time to indulge in a jewellery shopping spree that promises to elevate your bridal look to dazzling new heights. For the modern Indian bride who cherishes individuality, Jewels by Preeti offers a stunning array of pieces that merge opulence, artistry, and a flair for the unique. These creations are perfect for those who want to make a statement while honoring tradition.

From classic designs to more current, trendsetting styles, their bridal jewellery encapsulates an alluring grace. The Grand Welcome Bridal Polki Necklace is a masterclass in regal luxury, featuring a 22-karat gold alloy base adorned with uncut diamonds, South Sea pearl drops, and vibrant emerald and ruby stones. It captures the essence of royalty, while its contemporary charm ensures it feels as fresh.

For the bride who craves understated yet unforgettable elegance, the Ruby-Pearl Maang-Tikka delivers just that. Crafted in 18kt gold, this piece combines round diamonds, delicate pearl drops, and the subtle brilliance of ruby stones, all set in an invisible setting. Its lightweight design gives it a fluid, effortless beauty, making it the perfect accessory for a bride who commands attention with grace.