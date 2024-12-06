Make a statement this wedding season with these stunning pieces of jewellery
As the wedding season arrives, it’s time to indulge in a jewellery shopping spree that promises to elevate your bridal look to dazzling new heights. For the modern Indian bride who cherishes individuality, Jewels by Preeti offers a stunning array of pieces that merge opulence, artistry, and a flair for the unique. These creations are perfect for those who want to make a statement while honoring tradition.
From classic designs to more current, trendsetting styles, their bridal jewellery encapsulates an alluring grace. The Grand Welcome Bridal Polki Necklace is a masterclass in regal luxury, featuring a 22-karat gold alloy base adorned with uncut diamonds, South Sea pearl drops, and vibrant emerald and ruby stones. It captures the essence of royalty, while its contemporary charm ensures it feels as fresh.
For the bride who craves understated yet unforgettable elegance, the Ruby-Pearl Maang-Tikka delivers just that. Crafted in 18kt gold, this piece combines round diamonds, delicate pearl drops, and the subtle brilliance of ruby stones, all set in an invisible setting. Its lightweight design gives it a fluid, effortless beauty, making it the perfect accessory for a bride who commands attention with grace.
For a wedding day that echoes with luxury, the Royal Wedding Mangalsutra is the ultimate symbol of commitment and beauty. Set in 18-carat gold and featuring a series of round cut diamonds, this exquisite mangalsutra is a tribute to exceptional craftsmanship, adding both elegance and a sense of timeless luxury to the bride’s ensemble.
The Royal Saga Maang Tikka, with its intricate polki design, is a nod to regal traditions, yet its bold emerald stones and uncut diamonds bring a contemporary edge to its royal roots. Crafted in 22kt gold, this piece is a true reflection of royal opulence, ensuring the bride carries a piece of history in every step.
No bridal look is complete without the perfect accessories, and the Elegant Essence Diamond Bangles are the epitome of grace and luxury. Designed in 18kt gold, these bangles are embellished with round diamonds, adding a radiant touch of enchantment to the wrist, effortlessly elevating the bride’s style quotient to new heights.
Price on request.
Available online.
