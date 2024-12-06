Work your jewels from the aisle to the after-party

Forget traditional big day bling—this year, bridal trousseaus are all about versatile, timeless pieces that go beyond the wedding day. Brides are curating collections that don’t require a trip to the family vault for every occasion. Here are essential pieces from Forevermark diamonds that complete your bridal trousseau, ensuring style and wearability for years to come.

The Millemoi Solitaire Circle Pavé Ring is a meaningful addition, featuring five interconnected bands with a diamond at its center, symbolising the layers of a woman’s life. Available in white or multi-gold with pavé diamonds, it’s a timeless piece that transcends the wedding day.

The Avaanti Grand Pavé Pendant combines elegance with versatility, featuring a solitaire diamond surrounded by channel-set pavé diamonds. Available in 18k white, yellow, or rose gold, it’s perfect for both bridal elegance and everyday wear.

The Icon Collection Hoop Pavé Earrings offer a chic touch with an expertly cut diamond set in 18k white, yellow, or rose gold. The pavé icon design makes these hoops a stunning reminder of your special day.

The Icon Pavé Set Bangle, available in white, yellow, or rose gold, features a radiant diamond and pavé accents. This bangle symbolises elegance and will seamlessly fit into your everyday jewellery collection.

